Dietrich walked and was hit by three pitches Friday night against the Brewers, coming around to score all four times. He tied a major league record by getting hit by three pitches in one game and has been hit by five pitches in the first two games of the series, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Even though he's hitting just .231 on the season, Dietrich's OBP is .361. His prowess at getting hit by pitches is nothing new - that's 14 this season, following 21 last season, 18 the year before that and a whopping 24 in 2016.