Dietrich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Dietrich will head to the bench for the fourth time in five games with a lefty (Jon Lester) on the mound. Even when the Reds oppose right-handed starting pitchers, Dietrich looks set to see his opportunities diminish now that top second baseman Scooter Gennett is back from the injured list.