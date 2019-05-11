Dietrich starts at second base for the second straight game Saturday against San Francisco.

Dietrich has started nine of the Reds' last 11 games, spending time at first base, second base, left field and designated hitter. It wouldn't be a surprise to see him as the primary second baseman going forward, as Jose Peraza has slumped to a .198/.250/.276 line while Dietrich has hit .238/.354/.650.