Dietrich is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Dodgers.

Dietrich will surrender second-base duties to Kyle Farmer for the day with southpaw Clayton Kershaw on the hill for Los Angeles. Though he's been one of the Reds' top hitters all season with a .970 OPS, Dietrich has yet to solve left-handed pitching. A career .233/.299/.373 (86 wRC+) hitter versus southpaws, Dietrich is batting .250/.375/.625 (60 wRC+) in those matchups in 2019.