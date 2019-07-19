Reds' Derek Dietrich: Out of Friday's lineup
Dietrich (knee) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
Dietrich was removed from Wednesday's game after being hit by a pitch on the knee, though the fact he was utilized as a pinch hitter in Thursday's contest indicates it isn't a serious concern. The 30-year-old figures to be available off the bench again Friday.
