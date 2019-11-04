DIetrich (shoulder) was outrighted to Triple-A Louisville after clearing waivers Monday.

Dietrich clearing waivers would have been hard to imagine early in the season, as he hit .269/.373/.700 through his first 56 games. He hit an anemic .099/.283/.207 while battling injuries the rest of the way, though, so he'll be removed from the Reds' 40-man roster and will have to fight for a roster spot in camp.

