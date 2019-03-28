Reds' Derek Dietrich: Posts pinch-hit homer

Dietrich hit a pinch-hit three-run homer in a 5-3 victory against the Pirates on Opening Day.

Dietrich was the first pinch hitter off the bench. He delivered with two guys in scoring position, giving the Reds the lead for good. It will be interesting to see if Dietrich receives more playing time after his heroics in the regular-season opener.

