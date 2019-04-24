Reds' Derek Dietrich: Rare bunt single
Dietrich had a bunt single to beat the shift during the Reds' critical four-run rally against the Braves on Tuesday. It was just the fourth time in his career that he had bunted, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "[Donaldson] started in close and as the at-bat got started and the catcher came back from the mound visit, he moved off. I was like, 'I'm going to put it down here,'" Dietrich said. "You've got to do what you've got to do. They were giving it to me."
Legions of broadcasters and scribes instantly celebrated the successful bunt, as Dietrich's bunt served as a bullet point against the argument "... that it's just not that easy to bunt against the shift ...." In all seriousness, Dietrich's bunt single helped spark a rally in which the Reds scored four runs despite getting only two hits in the inning.
