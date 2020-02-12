Reds' Derek Dietrich: Re-signs with Reds
Dietrich (shoulder) returned to the Reds as a non-roster invitee Wednesday.
Dietrich's 2019 campaign was a tale of two halfs. He hit a remarkable .269/.373/.700 in his first 56 games but battled injuries en route to a .099/.283/.207 line over his final 57 contests. The Reds made several upgrades to their offense over the season, but Dietrich could still win a bench role thanks to his ability to play both infield and outfield if he looks healthy and effective this spring.
