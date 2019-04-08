Reds' Derek Dietrich: Reaches river with pair of bombs

Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a pair of massive two-run homers in a 7-5 loss to the Pirates on Sunday.

Filling in for Joey Votto, Dietrich went deep twice and both homers reached the Allegheny River at PNC Park. On the first bomb, Dietrich was the subject of some controversy because he admired his homer a little too long, and Pirates starter Chris Archer threw behind his back the following at-bat. The Pirates got the last laugh with the win, but Dietrich went deep again in the eighth. He is hitting .278 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs in eight games. All three of his bombs this season have come off Pirates pitching.