Reds' Derek Dietrich: Reaches river with pair of bombs
Dietrich went 2-for-4 with a pair of massive two-run homers in a 7-5 loss to the Pirates on Sunday.
Filling in for Joey Votto, Dietrich went deep twice and both homers reached the Allegheny River at PNC Park. On the first bomb, Dietrich was the subject of some controversy because he admired his homer a little too long, and Pirates starter Chris Archer threw behind his back the following at-bat. The Pirates got the last laugh with the win, but Dietrich went deep again in the eighth. He is hitting .278 with three home runs, eight RBI and five runs in eight games. All three of his bombs this season have come off Pirates pitching.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart for Week 2
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal