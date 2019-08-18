Dietrich (shoulder) will begin a rehab assignment Monday with Triple-A Louisville, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

He has been out since Aug. 4 and may not require more than a few rehab games before he is ready to rejoin the big-league club. Josh VanMeter and Aristides Aquino have both emerged as quality options while Dietrich has been out, so it is unclear whether a regular role will be waiting for him once he is activated.

More News
Our Latest Stories