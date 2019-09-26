Dietrich left Tuesday's game against the Brewers after aggravating his left shoulder injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "He's been dealing with a shoulder [injury] off and on all year," manager David Bell said. "It's just kind of some wear and tear in the shoulder. We're going to try to figure out what the best plan is for the rest of the year. He was taken out for that."

This is the same injury that put Dietrich on the IL in August. It might keep him out of this weekend's final series of the season against the Pirates.