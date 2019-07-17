Dietrich was removed from Wednesday's game against the Cubs after getting hit by a pitch on the knee, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Dietrich was originally able to stay in the game after getting checked out by trainers, though he was replaced by a pinch runner (Phillip Ervin) after just one out. Look for his status for Thursday's series opener against the Cardinals to clear up after he's further evaluated.

