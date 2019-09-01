Reds' Derek Dietrich: Reprises bench role
Dietrich is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader with the Cardinals.
Dietrich drew four consecutive starts at first base between Aug. 23 and 26, but his time in the everyday lineup is over following Joey Votto's recent return from the injured list. During the final month of the season, the slumping Dietrich probably won't be in line for much more than the occasional start in addition to pinch-hitting work versus right-handers.
