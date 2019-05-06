Dietrich is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Giants.

The Giants certainly won't complain about the Reds holding out Dietrich, who was an absolute menace for the first three games of the series. Dietrich went 5-for-10 with four home runs, eight RBI, four runs and a stolen base between Friday and Sunday, becoming a buzzy waiver-wire pickup in the process. The Reds are still likely to withhold Dietrich from the lineup against most left-handed starters, but he could stick in a starting role versus righties while his bat is sizzling.