Dietrich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Dietrich has two homers over his last three games but will once again head to the bench with left-hander Jose Quintana on the mound for the Cubs. The 29-year-old is 2-for-9 with one double and one RBI in 10 plate appearances against lefties this season. Jose Peraza will start at second base and bat seventh Sunday for the Reds.