Dietrich is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Dietrich will take a seat for the second time in the series as southpaw Hyun-Jin Ryu pitches for the Dodgers. The 29-year-old is 4-for-25 over his last 10 games. Jose Peraza will start at second base and bat seventh in the series finale.

