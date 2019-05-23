Reds' Derek Dietrich: Smashes 12th homer
Dietrich went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk during an 11-9 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.
The 29-year-old has continued to experience an incredible year as a platoon option. He is batting .250, which is very close to his career average, but Dietrich already has 12 home runs in 100 at-bats. At this rate, he will pass his career-high 16 home runs from last season early in June. Dietrich is slugging .650, which is more than .225 points higher than the slugging percentage he posted in six seasons with the Marlins to begin his career. Dietrich also has 27 RBI, 18 runs and a steal in 46 games.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
It's taken a while, but Jose Ramirez is finally beginning to slide down the rankings. And it...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings takes a look at what's wrong with the Mariners, three players you should add...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, 2019 sims
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Pitching regression candidates
Heath Cummings highlights seven pitchers headed for regression.
-
Scott White's 'Do Not Drop' list
Want to know who to add? We've got you covered several times over. Who to drop, though, is...