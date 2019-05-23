Dietrich went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, two runs and a walk during an 11-9 loss to the Brewers on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old has continued to experience an incredible year as a platoon option. He is batting .250, which is very close to his career average, but Dietrich already has 12 home runs in 100 at-bats. At this rate, he will pass his career-high 16 home runs from last season early in June. Dietrich is slugging .650, which is more than .225 points higher than the slugging percentage he posted in six seasons with the Marlins to begin his career. Dietrich also has 27 RBI, 18 runs and a steal in 46 games.