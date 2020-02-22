Dietrich (shoulder) will bat sixth and play second base in Saturday's spring opener against the White Sox, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Dietrich battled shoulder issues throughout last season, eventually undergoing arthroscopic surgery in September. He's ready to go now for the start of spring action, but he'll have plenty to prove after hitting an awful .099/.283/.207 over the last 57 games of last season. He's in camp as a non-roster invitee but should have a shot to win a bench spot with a strong spring.