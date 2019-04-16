Reds' Derek Dietrich: Starting Tuesday

Dietrich (leg) pinch-hit in Monday's loss to the Dodgers and is in the starting lineup Tuesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

A day after the Reds used a righty-heavy lineup against Clayton Kershaw, they've made a radical shift on Tuesday that includes Dietrich in the lineup instead of Jose Iglesias, and also has Joey Votto leading off.

More News
Our Latest Stories