Dietrich (knee) remains out of the lineup Monday against Milwaukee.

Dietrich hasn't started a game since getting hit by a pitch in the knee Wednesday, but he's appeared off the bench in all four games since then. It's not clear how much of the absence is injury-related and to what extent it's related to the fact that he hasn't had a multi-hit game since June 1, hitting .138 in 36 games since that date. Jose Peraza starts at second base Monday, with Phillip Ervin in left field.

