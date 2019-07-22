Reds' Derek Dietrich: Still sitting Monday
Dietrich (knee) remains out of the lineup Monday against Milwaukee.
Dietrich hasn't started a game since getting hit by a pitch in the knee Wednesday, but he's appeared off the bench in all four games since then. It's not clear how much of the absence is injury-related and to what extent it's related to the fact that he hasn't had a multi-hit game since June 1, hitting .138 in 36 games since that date. Jose Peraza starts at second base Monday, with Phillip Ervin in left field.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Time to dump Riley?
Chris Towers addresses Austin Riley's recent downturn and offers up several names to target...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Kyle Hendricks down
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...