Reds' Derek Dietrich: Tags first home run of camp

Dietrich went 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBI on Sunday against Milwaukee.

Dietrich opened up the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning off Josh Tomlin. Dietrich would then drive in his fourth run of the afternoon in the fourth frame on a sacrifice fly to center. The 29-year-old has now plated seven runs to go along with four hits in 13 at-bats this spring, so he's already making a strong case as to why he should be part of the Opening Day roster.