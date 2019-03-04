Reds' Derek Dietrich: Tags first home run of camp
Dietrich went 1-for-2 with a home run and four RBI on Sunday against Milwaukee.
Dietrich opened up the scoring with a three-run homer in the first inning off Josh Tomlin. Dietrich would then drive in his fourth run of the afternoon in the fourth frame on a sacrifice fly to center. The 29-year-old has now plated seven runs to go along with four hits in 13 at-bats this spring, so he's already making a strong case as to why he should be part of the Opening Day roster.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball auction values
Ariel Cohen explains how to convert any rankings to find the best Fantasy baseball auction...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Perez injury a big loss for Fantasy
An already-weak catcher position got even worse with the news of a Salvador Perez injury. Heath...
-
20 deep sleepers
Play in something deeper than a 12-team mixed league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range...