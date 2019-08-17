Dietrich (shoulder) took batting practice on the field prior to Saturday's game, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

This is significant development for Dietrich, who has been on the injured list since Aug. 5 with left shoulder inflammation. If he responds well overnight, the Reds may start working out the logistics for a minor-league rehab assignment. Dietrich is expected to return to a bench role once healthy.

