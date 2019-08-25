Reds' Derek Dietrich: Third straight start at first base
Dietrich will start at first base and bat sixth Sunday against the Pirates, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Dietrich has now manned first base in each of his first three games back from a nearly three-week stay on the injured list. Though Dietrich has gone hitless in his first two contests back in action and is slashing just .125/.311/.250 since the beginning of July, he should be in line for steady action against right-handed pitching until the Reds return Joey Votto (back) from the IL.
