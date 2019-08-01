Reds' Derek Dietrich: Three pinch-hit strikeouts
Dietrich (knee) had three plate appearances coming off the bench in the Reds' three-game series against the Pirates, striking out all three times. He sat out Wednesday's win entirely.
With the Reds trading away Scooter Gennett and Yasiel Puig over the last two days, there's now some room for Dietrich to play over the last two months, presuming that his knee is fully healed. The Reds will also want to see more from Josh VanMeter, Philip Ervin and Jose Peraza down the stretch, so don't assume that Dietrich will be an every day starter.
