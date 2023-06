Law (elbow) had his rehab assignment transferred Wednesday to Triple-A Louisville.

Law is one step away from returning to the Reds' bullpen following what has already been a five-week absence for a right elbow flexor mass strain. He had pitched to a 2.57 ERA in 21 innings for the Reds prior to the IL stint and worked a perfect rehab frame on 14 pitches this past Sunday at High-A Dayton.