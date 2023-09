Law will start Thursday's game against the Tigers, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Thursday will mark the third start of the season for Law. The 32-year-old righty has pitched to a 3.83 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across 49.1 innings and will likely last an inning or two on the mound before Ben Lively (illness) picks up bulk innings in relief.