Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Held out of Sunday's lineup

Mesoraco is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Marlins.

Mesoraco was lifted from Saturday's contest after tweaking his knee in the sixth inning. With a scheduled off day upcoming on Monday, the Reds will hold their starting catcher out of the starting lineup in order to give him ample time to rest his injured knee. Tucker Barnhart will fill in behind the plate and bat eighth.

