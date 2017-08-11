Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Out of lineup Friday

Mesoraco is not in the starting lineup against the Brewers on Friday.

Mesoraco returned from paternity leave Thursday, but remains out of the lineup for the 10th time in the last 11 games. The 29-year-old backstop has been dealing with a rash of knee and back injuries over the past month which have cut into his regular playing time. It also hasn't helped that his counterpart, Tucker Barnhart, is batting .292 with seven RBI over his last nine games. Expect Mesoraco to see more starts in the coming weeks, if he can stay healthy.