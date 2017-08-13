Play

Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Out of lineup Sunday

Mesoraco is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Mesoraco drew the start Saturday but went 0-for-3 at the plate and was ejected late in the game for jawing with the home plate umpire. He'll give way to Tucker Barnhart, who will bat eighth in the lineup.

