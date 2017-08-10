Play

Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Remains out of lineup Thursday

Mesoraco is not in Thursday's lineup against the Padres, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Mesoraco missed the last three games while on paternity leave, and the catcher will continue to sit on the bench for the finale of the San Diego series as Tucker Barnhart fills in behind the plate. The 29-year-old hasn't played much in the second half of this season; with knee issues, a shoulder injury and the birth of his child forcing Mesoraco to play in only 12 games since the All-Star break. During that span, he's hit just 4-for-26 from the plate, but figures to slide back into his regular role of getting 4-to-5 starts per week moving forward.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast