Reds' Devin Mesoraco: Remains out of lineup Wednesday
Mesoraco (neck) is not in the lineup against the Braves on Wednesday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.
Mesoraco was scratched from the starting nine prior to Tuesday's game with neck stiffness and will stay on the bench for at least another day. Tucker Barnhart will handle the catching duties and bat seventh during Wednesday's tilt. The Reds have yet to describe whether Mesoraco's status at this point, so continue to consider him day-to-day.
