Reds' Dilson Herrera: Playing the field in High-A
Herrera has appeared in six games for High-A Daytona to begin the 2018 season, including getting a start at the keystone on Opening Day, Chris Boyle of The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports.
Herrera underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery to remove bone chips from his right shoulder last July, and was hampered by a lingering shoulder issue this spring which took him out of the running for an Opening Day roster spot with Cincinnati. The 24-year-old reported to Daytona since the High-A level utilizes a designated hitter and Herrera was not feeling 100 percent coming out of camp. It's a positive sign that he's been able to get some work in at second base and he will likely return to Triple-A once he's back to 100 percent.
