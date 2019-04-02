Reds' Diomar Lopez: Headed to Cincinnati

Lopez was traded from the Padres to the Reds on Monday in exchange for Matt Wisler, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lopez posted a 5.18 ERA with 53 strikeouts over 29.2 innings a season ago in the lower levels of the minor leagues. He spent the majority of his time at short-season Tri-City (29.2 innings). The 22-year-old prospect possesses a lively fastball but struggles with his command at times.