Tapia resigned with the Reds on a minor-league contract Monday, Matt Eddy of Baseball America reports.

The right-hander spent much of last season with Double-A Pensacola, producing a 4.03 ERA and a 1.43 WHIP in 82.2 frames. Tapia struck out nearly a batter per inning, but his .283 BAA with the Blue Wahoos will likely limit him to an organizational depth role for another year.

