Solano will serve as the Reds' designated hitter and No. 7 batter in Sunday's game against the Cardinals.

He'll close the Reds' first-half schedule having made four consecutive starts, but Solano could be in danger of falling into a short-side platoon role coming out of the All-Star break. Provided he hasn't experienced any major setbacks in his recovery from the virus, Mike Moustakas (illness) could be ready to return from the COVID-19-related injured list and take back primary duties at DH for next weekend's home series with the Cardinals.