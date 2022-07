Solano went 3-for-4 with a solo homer in the first half of Thursday's doubleheader against Pittsburgh.

Solano tied the game 1-1 with a solo blast in the fifth inning off Pirates starter Roansy Contreras and added singles in the second and seventh. It was the veteran's fourth multi-hit game of the season and his second three-hit outing. Across 53 plate appearances, he's slashing .250/.321/.417.