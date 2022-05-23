The Reds transferred Solano (hamstring) from the 10-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction shouldn't alter Solano's timeline for making his Reds debut, as he was already in line to miss the first two months of the season after having yet to resume running at 100 percent since receiving a platelet-rich plasma injection in late April to address lingering pain in his left hamstring. Solano hasn't been shut down from activities entirely, but since he still needs to complete his running program, incorporate full on-field baseball activities into his workout regimen and take at-bats in simulated games before heading out on a rehab assignment, he's likely multiple weeks away from coming off the IL.