Play

Storen (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.

Storen will be out indefinitely as he will soon undergo Tommy John surgery, so his placement on the 60-day DL will simply open up a spot for the recently claimed D.J. Peterson to join the Reds' 40-man roster.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast