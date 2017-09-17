Storen (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Storen has been sidelined since Sept. 1 with a right elbow strain and will now miss the remainder of the season (and likely all of next season) as he undergoes Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm in the coming days. He'll finish the 2017 campaign with a pedestrian 4.45 ERA over 54.2 innings of relief with the Reds.