Reds' Drew Storen: To undergo Tommy John surgery
Storen (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery on his injured right elbow, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Storen has been sidelined since Sept. 1 with a right elbow strain and will now miss the remainder of the season (and likely all of next season) as he undergoes Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm in the coming days. He'll finish the 2017 campaign with a pedestrian 4.45 ERA over 54.2 innings of relief with the Reds.
More News
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...