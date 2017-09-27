Reds' Drew Storen: Undergoes successful surgery
Storen (elbow) underwent successful surgery Tuesday.
Storen will likely miss the entire 2018 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his throwing arm. The right-hander posted a 4.45 ERA and 1.46 WHIP with a 48:23 K:BB over 54.2 innings out of the bullpen this year.
