Reds' Dwight Smith: Moves to minors camp
By
RotoWire Staff
Mar 12, 2021
at
6:02 pm ET 1 min read
Smith was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday.
Smith was in camp competing for the fifth outfielder spot but evidently didn't do much to impress the
Reds, as he's out of that competition nearly three weeks before Opening Day. Smith has hit just .238/.298/.405 over the last two seasons while playing sub-par defense in left field. More News
