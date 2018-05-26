Floro has pitched well as a long reliever for the Reds since his promotion from Triple-A Louisville, posting a 1.80 ERA over 20 innings, along with an 18:5 K:BB ratio.

Floro has managed to avoid the long ball so far, and he also has a 84.6% strand rate, which likely means that this performance level is unsustainable. But he's at least provided some stability in a difficult role, as his workload is pretty scattershot. Often his appearances are four-to-five days apart.