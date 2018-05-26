Reds' Dylan Floro: Pitching well in long relief
Floro has pitched well as a long reliever for the Reds since his promotion from Triple-A Louisville, posting a 1.80 ERA over 20 innings, along with an 18:5 K:BB ratio.
Floro has managed to avoid the long ball so far, and he also has a 84.6% strand rate, which likely means that this performance level is unsustainable. But he's at least provided some stability in a difficult role, as his workload is pretty scattershot. Often his appearances are four-to-five days apart.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.