The Reds recalled Salazar from Triple-A Louisville on Monday.

Cincinnati optioned right-hander Levi Stoudt to Triple-A to clear a spot on the active roster for Salazar, who should provide aid to an overtaxed Cincinnati bullpen that covered 16.2 innings during this past weekend's series with Atlanta. Salazar has previously made six relief appearances with Cincinnati, pitching to a 5.79 ERA and 1.61 WHIP across 9.1 innings.