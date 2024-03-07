Arroyo has had a chance to play early in training camp due to injuries in the infield, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports.

Arroyo has taken advantage of playing time with Jonathan India (foot) and Matt McLain (oblique) still working their way back to game action. And Noelvi Marte only recently returned injury. Arroyo, acquired along with Marte in the trade that sent Luis Castillo to Seattle, has flashed highlight-worthy defense at shortstop and hit in a small sample size. The 20-year-old is 5-for-12 with two doubles, a stolen base, three RBI and more walks (three) than strikeouts (two).