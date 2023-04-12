Arroyo was placed on the injured list with a left hip strain, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Arroyo suffered the injury on Saturday during his game with High-A Daytona. The shortstop was acquired from Seattle in the Luis Castillo blockbuster, and is considered one of the top prospects in the Cincinnati system as a plus defender with some offensive upside. He's eligible to return in a week, but the Reds will likely take extra precaution with the 21-year-old with a return in May more likely at this point.