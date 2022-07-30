Arroyo was traded from the Mariners to the Reds along with Noelvi Marte, Andrew Moore and Levi Stoudt in exchange for Luis Castillo, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Arroyo has improved his prospect stock as much as any teenager from the 2021 draft class this season. A switch-hitting shortstop who turns 19 on Aug. 25, Arroyo is hitting .316/.385/.514 with 13 home runs and 21 steals in 87 games at Low-A. Marte, the other headliner in the deal, may end up at third base, making way for Arroyo to stay up the middle.