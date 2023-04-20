De La Cruz (hamstring) was activated Thursday from the minor-league injured list, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
De La Cruz is getting off to a delayed start this season after suffering a left hamstring strain toward the end of spring training, but the dynamic 21-year-old infield prospect can now continue his rapid ascent through the Reds' minor-league system. He was assigned to Triple-A Louisville out of camp after slashing .304/.359/.586 with 28 home runs, 86 RBI, 47 stolen bases and 87 runs scored in 121 games last season between High-A Dayton and Double-A Chattanooga. A five-tool talent, De La Cruz could reach the majors in 2023.