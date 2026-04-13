De La Cruz went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and an additional run scored in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Angels.

The switch-hitting De La Cruz popped a three-run homer in the ninth inning batting right-handed off lefty Drew Pomeranz. Four of his five home runs this season have come from the right side in only 22 at-bats. De La Cruz has historically been more productive from the left side (.844 OPS) than the right (.634).