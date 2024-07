De La Cruz is starting at shortstop and batting second Saturday against the Marlins.

De La Cruz got just his second day off this season Thursday against Colorado, though the rest day reportedly wasn't related to the hand injury he's been managing. That appears to be confirmed with his re-insertion into the lineup Friday and Saturday. De La Cruz will look to extend a four-game hitting streak, during which he's gone 7-for-17 with three doubles and three stolen bases.